Kawhi Leonard's 27 help Clippers clobber Kings

Kawhi Leonard compiled 27 points and six assists as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 138-100 road win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Paul George scored 26 points and continued his hot shooting from deep, making 4 of 8 from 3-point distance for the Clippers, who won their third consecutive game.

Clippers reserve Marcus Morris Sr. scored a season-high 18 points. Los Angeles also got 14 points from Luke Kennard, 13 from Terance Mann and 11 from Reggie Jackson.

Marvin Bagley III scored 20 points and Richaun Holmes finished with 17 points to lead Sacramento.

Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox contributed 14 points apiece for the Kings, and Chimezie Metu had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

George, a 38.4 percent shooter from 3-point range in his 11-year career, came in shooting 51.6 percent from beyond the arc this season and averaging 4.3 treys a game, second in the NBA. He is 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) from beyond the arc over the past four games.

George scored 20 points and shot 4 of 6 from long distance in the first half to help Los Angeles establish a 69-61 lead.

The Clippers used a 21-2 run in the third quarter to move ahead 99-69 with 3:08 left, and they took a 106-77 lead into the fourth.

Both teams traded leads the first 1 1/2 quarters until Morris sank a 3-pointer to move Los Angeles ahead 51-48 with 6:07 left in the first half.

The Clippers briefly went up by double digits for the first time when George sank a 3-pointer with 55.5 seconds left in the half, but Buddy Hield's driving layup made it an eight-point game at the break.

The Clippers were short-handed in the backcourt, playing without starting point guard Patrick Beverley (personal) and backup shooting guard Lou Williams (sore left hip). Jackson made his first start of the season.

Hield, who has produced one of Sacramento's top three scoring averages in each of the previous four seasons, was limited to nine points on 3 of 11 shooting from the floor. It was the 12th time in 13 games this season he failed to make at least half of his field-goal attempts.

