Kazakhstan to vaccinate 6 mln people this year against coronavirus

19 Jan 2021 / 12:20 H.

    ALMATY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate about 6 million people, or almost a third of its population, against the coronavirus this year, healthcare minister Alexei Tsoy said on Tuesday.

    Vaccinations will begin on Feb.1, with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine being offered to medical workers, he told a government meeting. Kazakhstan also aims to produce Sputnik V at home.

    The central Asian nation bordering China and Russia has confirmed about 217,000 cases of COVID-19 and pneumonia probably caused by the virus, with 2,965 deaths. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

