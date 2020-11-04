SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KENOSHA COUNTY HAS SEEN 56,473 EARLY VOTES AS OF NOV. 2; IN 2016, COUNTY SAW TOTAL VOTES OF 76,304

04 Nov 2020 / 13:16 H.

    KENOSHA COUNTY HAS SEEN 56,473 EARLY VOTES AS OF NOV. 2; IN 2016, COUNTY SAW TOTAL VOTES OF 76,304

    Did you like this article?

    email blast