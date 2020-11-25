SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KENYA'S DEBT JUMPS TO 65.6% OF GDP IN JUNE THIS YEAR FROM 62.4% A YEAR EARLIER - WORLD BANK

25 Nov 2020 / 20:01 H.

    KENYA'S DEBT JUMPS TO 65.6% OF GDP IN JUNE THIS YEAR FROM 62.4% A YEAR EARLIER - WORLD BANK

    Did you like this article?

    email blast