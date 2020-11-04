SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KENYA'S PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA EXTENDS NIGHTLY CURFEW TO JAN 3, 2021, TO CONTAIN COVID-19 SPREAD

04 Nov 2020 / 21:31 H.

    KENYA'S PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA EXTENDS NIGHTLY CURFEW TO JAN 3, 2021, TO CONTAIN COVID-19 SPREAD

    Did you like this article?

    email blast