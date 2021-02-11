Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

NAIROBI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kenya is going ahead with its plan to inoculate its citizens against COVID-19 using a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, a senior ministry of health official said on Thursday, dismissing concerns over its efficacy.

"We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it," Mercy Mwangangi, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry, told Reuters. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri, Editing by William Maclean)