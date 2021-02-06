Kevin Durant allowed to play, then removed from Nets-Raptors

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was held out of the starting lineup of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, allowed to enter in the first quarter, but then removed in the third quarter after an associate of his reportedly returned a positive test for COVID-19.

Durant exited with 9:06 left in the third quarter. He ended up playing 19 minutes and scored eight points.

The Nets did not announce Durant was being held out of the starting lineup until moments before tip-off as they waited for test results from the associate, with whom Durant interacted earlier in the day. The first test came back inconclusive, and Durant entered the game midway through the first quarter, the first time in 867 career regular-season games he did not start.

However, when Durant's associate returned a positive test later on, he was pulled from the game and put back into contact tracing protocols.

Durant tweeted "free me" after being pulled.

ESPN reports Durant will not make the trip to Philadelphia for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Durant, who tested positive for the coronavirus in March, missed four games last month due to COVID-19 protocols.

In his first season with Brooklyn after recovering from a torn Achilles, Durant entered the night averaging 30.8 points on 53.3 percent shooting. It is Durant's second-highest scoring average, only behind his 32 points in 2013-14 for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

