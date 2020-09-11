SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KHALILZAD SAYS U.S. PREPARED TO ASSIST IN TALKS, IF NEEDED, BUT TALKS TO BE LED BY AFGHANS

11 Sep 2020 / 23:04 H.

    KHALILZAD SAYS U.S. PREPARED TO ASSIST IN TALKS, IF NEEDED, BUT TALKS TO BE LED BY AFGHANS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast