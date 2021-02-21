Kings complete two-game sweep of Coyotes

Alex Iafallo scored two goals and the visiting Los Angeles Kings held on for a 4-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon at Glendale, Ariz.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Kings, Trevor Moore added a short-handed goal, and Cal Petersen made 22 saves as Los Angeles won its second game in three days against the Coyotes and its fourth consecutive overall.

Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel scored power-play goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Coyotes.

Kessel also had an assist and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists for the Coyotes.

Vilardi gave the Kings a 3-2 lead with 12:52 remaining. He scored with a wrist shot while trailing a rush to move the Kings ahead for the third time in the game.

Iafallo scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 with 13 seconds remaining.

Kessel had tied the score 2-2 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 9:41 of the third period.

The Coyotes were on a power play that carried over from the second period when Moore scored short-handed to give the Kings a 2-1 lead at 52 seconds of the third.

Mikey Anderson centered a pass off a rush that got through to Moore at the opposite post and he scored before Kuemper could slide over into the path of the shot.

Arizona challenged for goalie interference on Blake Lizotte, but the goal was upheld.

Petersen was tested early in his eighth start of the season and 26th of his NHL career. He needed to make a left pad save on John Hayden after he got the puck all alone in front at 2:49 of the first period.

Both teams scored on their first power plays of the game.

Ekman-Larsson was in the penalty box for hooking when Iafallo received a pass from Adrian Kempe off a rush and scored on a one-timer from the left circle for a 1-0 lead at 4:37 of the first period.

The Coyotes tied it 1-1 at 11:48 of the first as Brassard's shot into traffic grazed the stick of Kings defenseman Olli Maatta and fluttered past by Petersen with 11 seconds left on the power play.

