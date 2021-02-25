Kings edge Blues for sixth consecutive win

Dustin Brown and Andreas Athanasiou scored to lead the visiting Los Angeles Kings past the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Wednesday night for their six consecutive victory.

Calvin Petersen, who made 35 saves for the Kings, has allowed just five goals in his past three starts -- all wins.

Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 19 saves.

The injury-depleted Blues lost their third in a row and fell to 3-6-1 in their past 10 games. They are missing forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bozak, Robert Thomas, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz.

On defense, Colton Parayko is sidelined due to a back ailment, Carl Gunnarsson sustained a season-ending knee injury Monday, and Marco Scandella exited the Wednesday game in the third period after being hit in the face by a puck.

The Blues held the Kings without a shot for the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game, and they finished the scoreless period with an 11-5 edge in shots.

The offensive pace picked up midway through the period. Blues forward Zach Sanford ripped a shot off Petersen's shoulder from the right circle, then Mackenzie MacEachern hit the right post from a similar spot moments later.

The best Kings scoring chance in the period came with Alex Iafallo raced up the right wing on a two-on-one break. He faked to the middle on his forehand, then went to the short side with his backhand -- but Binnington just got his glove on it.

The Kings took a 1-0 lead 10:24 into the second period on a three-on-two rush. Brown shot from the right wing and wound up with the unassisted tally, his team-high 11th goal of the season.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou bid for a game-tying score with one-time blast from the left circle, but Petersen slid his right to make the save.

Athanasiou made it 2-0 by taking a drop pass from Austin Wagner on the right circle and beating Binnington to the glove side with 3:52 left in the second period.

With Binnington pulled for an extra attacker, the Blues finally broke through with Sundqvist's goal with 1:46 to play. Ryan O'Reilly faked a shot to freeze Petersen and fed Sundqvist in the slot.

