Kings F Bagley (foot) awaits MRI result

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III is awaiting the results of an MRI exam after injuring his right foot in practice on Sunday.

The team announced Monday that he underwent a scan the previous night.

Bagley, 26, is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds through 13 games this season, missing much of the year due to a right thumb injury and a sprained left foot.

The Kings have another key player out due to an injury, as leading scorer De'Aaron Fox sprained his left ankle last week. Fox is expected to have his status updated later this week, and he might be back in action by the time Sacramento resumes action July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.

In addition to the injuries, the Kings had Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Jabari Parker and Alex Len all test positive for the coronavirus before the club headed to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, where the NBA will play the rest of the regular season and the postseason.

On July 13, Sacramento starting center Richaun Holmes was sent back into the quarantine protocol after leaving the protection of the league's "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Resort to receive a food delivery. Holmes' 10-day isolation period will end later this week.

When the NBA halted play March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kings (28-36) sat 3 1/2 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

--Field Level Media