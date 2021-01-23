Kings put an end to Knicks' winning streak

Tyrese Haliburton highlighted a late flurry with a 3-pointer Friday night as the Sacramento Kings outfinished the visiting New York Knicks for a 103-94 victory.

De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 22 points, including a dunk and two free throws during an 11-2 burst that turned a two-point game into a 100-89 Kings advantage with just 1:26 to play.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back, with a game-high 26 points.

After Randle got New York within 89-87 with a pair of free throws with 4:30 remaining, Fox and Harrison Barnes dropped in a pair of foul shots apiece. Haliburton then made it a seven-point run and a nine-point game with his clutch 3-pointer at the 2:35 mark.

Randle ended a 2 1/2-minute Knicks drought with a layup to trim the deficit to seven, but Fox's dunk and an interior hoop by Richaun Holmes completed the 11-2 run that extended the lead to double digits.

Barnes finished with 21 points, while Haliburton had 16 points, one off his season best, to go with four blocks for the Kings, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Fox and Barnes shared game-high assist honors with seven.

Holmes (10 points, team-high 14 rebounds, game-high six blocks) and Marvin Bagley III (10 points, 11 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for Sacramento, while Buddy Hield chipped in with 11 points.

Randle found time for a game-high 15 rebounds to complement his 26 points for the Knicks, who had won three in a row, including 119-104 over Golden State on Thursday night.

RJ Barrett went for 21 points for New York, while Mitchell Robinson logged a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Kings outshot the Knicks 35.3 percent to 22.7 percent on 3-pointers and outscored the visitors 36-15 from beyond the arc.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 10 before taking a 54-49 halftime lead behind 14 points by Randle, 11 points by Barrett and 10 points by Robinson.

Sacramento's biggest lead of the half came at 23-13 on a Fox layup in the eighth minute of the game.

