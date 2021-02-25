Kings waive F Glenn Robinson III after just 23 games

The Sacramento Kings waived forward Glenn Robinson III on Wednesday, according to general manager Monte McNair.

Robinson averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 appearances (two starts). He averaged 16.1 minutes per game, his fewest since the 2018-19 season.

"Thank you @SacramentoKings for the opportunity, and thanks to my fans for the continued support! Grateful for it all!" Robinson said on Twitter.

The 27-year-old Robinson was in his first season with Sacramento. He is in his seventh NBA campaign.

Robinson was coming off his best season as he averaged 11.7 points in 62 games (52 starts) while splitting the 2019-20 season between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Overall, Robinson has career averages of 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 304 games (105 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Warriors, 76ers (two stints) and Kings.

Robinson entered the NBA as a second-round pick of the Timberwolves in the 2014 draft. He played college basketball for Michigan.

