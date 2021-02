The Sacramento Kings waived forward Glenn Robinson III on Wednesday, according to general manager Monte McNair.

Robinson averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 appearances (two starts). He averaged 16.1 minutes per game, his fewest since the 2018-19 season.

"Thank you @SacramentoKings for the opportunity, and thanks to my fans for the continued support! Grateful for it all!" Robinson said on Twitter.