Kremlin calls U.S. pipeline sanctions threat unfair competition

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday accused the United States of using the threat of sanctions against two Russian pipeline projects as a tool of unfair competition to pressure Europe to dissuade it from buying Russian natural gas.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday warned investors in the two projects that they could face sanctions as the Trump administration seeks to curb the Kremlin's economic leverage over Europe and Turkey. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)