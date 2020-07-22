Kremlin denies election meddling as UK's Russia report leaked

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russia has never interfered in another country's electoral processes, commenting on a report by the British Parliament's intelligence and security committee that was leaked on Tuesday.

The report on Russian influence in politics, published by political website Guido Fawkes, said there was credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Alex Richardson)