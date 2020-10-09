Kremlin invites Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers for Moscow talks on Friday

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited President Vladimir Putin as saying, adding the invitation follows calls between the three countries' leaders.

"Following a series of telephone discussions between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the statement added. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Chris Reese)