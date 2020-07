MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russia will respond with reciprocal measures to British sanctions against 25 Russians, including the country's top state investigator, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis on Monday as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money".

