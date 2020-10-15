Kremlin promises response in Russia's interest to 'unfriendly' EU sanctions

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said sanctions imposed by the European Union on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin were a deliberate and unfriendly step against Moscow, promising retaliation that would be in Russia's interest.

The EU targeted six Russians and a state scientific research centre in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no logic to the decision and said the sanctions had harmed relations. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Dmitry Antonov;)