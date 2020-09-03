Kremlin rejects Navalny poisoning accusations, sees no grounds for sanctions

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations that Russia had been responsible for the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said it saw no grounds for sanctions to be imposed against Moscow over the case.

The Kremlin was speaking a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow rejected any suggestion that Russia had been behind the attack on Navalny and warned other countries against jumping to hasty conclusions.

Peskov said there was no reason to discuss sanctions against Moscow after Merkel said Germany would consult its NATO allies about how to respond to the poisoning. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)