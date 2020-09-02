Kremlin says Germany did not tell Moscow Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Germany had not yet told Moscow directly about its finding that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny had been poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok family, the RIA news agency reported.

A German government spokesman said earlier that tests on Navalny produced "unequivocal evidence" that he had been poisoned with Novichok.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was unaware of the finding. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Andrew Osborn and Katya Golubkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)