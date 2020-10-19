Kremlin says it hopes nuclear talks with U.S continue despite rejection of Russian proposal

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Moscow hoped talks with the United States would continue despite Washington rejecting a Russian proposal to unconditionally extend the last treaty limiting the two countries' strategic nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the demise of the New START accord, which was signed in 2010 and is due to expire in February, would have "harmful" consequences. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)