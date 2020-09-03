SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KREMLIN SAYS PUTIN HAS NOT BEEN IN TOUCH WITH MERKEL SINCE HER STATEMENT ON THE NAVALNY CASE

03 Sep 2020 / 17:46 H.

    KREMLIN SAYS PUTIN HAS NOT BEEN IN TOUCH WITH MERKEL SINCE HER STATEMENT ON THE NAVALNY CASE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast