Kremlin says Russia able to be flexible in COVID-19 response despite surge

12 Oct 2020 / 17:41 H.

    MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia could afford to be more flexible in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic than earlier this year when it imposed a lockdown.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had more room for manoeuvre this time round because of better available treatment methods, more hospital beds, and a tried and tested system in place to tackle the virus.

    Russia, which has no lockdown currently, recorded a new record increase in coronavirus cases on Sunday. Earlier on Monday, new cases remained close to that level. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

