Kremlin voices concern over political crisis in Armenia, calls for calm

25 Feb 2021 / 19:11 H.

    MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was concerned by growing political tensions in Armenia after the army demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign in a move Pashinyan said looked like an attempted coup.

    Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on both sides to resolve their differences peacefully and within the framework of the constitution.

    Armenia, where Moscow has a military base, is a close Russian ally.

    Pashinyan has faced protests and calls to quit over what his opponents say was his mishandling of a six-week conflict last year between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

