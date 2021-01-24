SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KUWAIT EMIR APPOINTS SHEIKH SABAH AL-KHALID AL-HAMD AL-SABAH AS PRIME MINISTER - KUNA

24 Jan 2021 / 18:30 H.

    KUWAIT EMIR APPOINTS SHEIKH SABAH AL-KHALID AL-HAMD AL-SABAH AS PRIME MINISTER - KUNA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast