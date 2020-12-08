SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KUWAIT EMIR APPOINTS SHEIKH SABAH KHALED AL-HAMAD AL-SABAH AS NEW PM -KUNA

08 Dec 2020 / 16:10 H.

    KUWAIT EMIR APPOINTS SHEIKH SABAH KHALED AL-HAMAD AL-SABAH AS NEW PM -KUNA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast