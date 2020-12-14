SEARCH
Kuwait names new oil, finance ministers in government approved by new emir

14 Dec 2020 / 16:15 H.

    DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir on Monday approved the formation of a new cabinet that replaced the outgoing oil and finance ministers in the OPEC member state, the government communications office said.

    Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares was named oil, electricity and water minister, replacing outgoing minister Khaled al-Fadhel, it said in a Twitter post. Khalifa Hamade was appointed finance minister, replacing outgoing minister Barak al-Shitan. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Raya Jalabi)

