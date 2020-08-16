Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait's position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states, making the UAE the only third Arab state to do so.

A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment.

"The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept," al-Qabas said.

Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained silent.

Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, additional reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Toby Chopra)