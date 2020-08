DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Finance Minister Barak Ali Al-Shitan has submitted his resignation to the prime minister, state news agency KUNA said.

The minister has not left his post and the decision is now in the hands of the prime minister, KUNA said.

Al-Shitan said that submitting his resignation to the prime minister was a normal procedure after passing a vote of confidence in parliament. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Hugh Lawson)