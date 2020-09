CAIRO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's prime minister told state TV on Saturday the health of the country's 91-year old emir is stable and in improvement.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

The prime minister, Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, spoke to state TV by phone. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Samar Hassan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)