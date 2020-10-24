Kyiv mayor Klitschko tests positive for coronavirus

KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said he tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, a day before Ukraine holds local elections across the country.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion has been mayor since 2014.

"The coronavirus crept in at the most inconvenient moment. Today I received a positive test result," he said in a statement. "I feel good. But I have to go for self-isolation. I will work from home."

Several prominent Ukrainians have caught the virus, including former President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, both of whom recovered.

Coronavirus cases spiked to a new daily record of 7,517 in Ukraine on Friday. Kyiv city lies in the "orange" zone of threat level. (Editing by Alison Williams)