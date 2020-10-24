SEARCH
Kyiv mayor Klitschko tests positive for coronavirus

24 Oct 2020 / 23:26 H.

    KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said he tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, a day before Ukraine holds local elections across the country.

    The former world heavyweight boxing champion has been mayor since 2014.

    "The coronavirus crept in at the most inconvenient moment. Today I received a positive test result," he said in a statement. "I feel good. But I have to go for self-isolation. I will work from home."

    Several prominent Ukrainians have caught the virus, including former President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, both of whom recovered.

    Coronavirus cases spiked to a new daily record of 7,517 in Ukraine on Friday. Kyiv city lies in the "orange" zone of threat level. (Editing by Alison Williams)

