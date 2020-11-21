Kyler Murray files to trademark 'Hail Murray'

Kyler Murray's Week 10 touchdown heave to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left might go down in history as more than just a miraculous play that earned the Arizona Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

It might double as an extra source of income for the 23-year-old quarterback.

The day after Murray's Hail Mary beat the Bills, Murray's representatives filed the necessary paperwork to trademark the term "Hail Murray" on Monday. They also filed for similar protection for "Murray Magic."

The application is waiting for approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Murray's filing says he plans to use the terms for apparel and entertainment services.

Murray's sack-eluding scramble and 43-yard touchdown pass that Hopkins caught in the midst of three Bills defenders was the talk of the sports world this past week.

The second-year pro has already thrown for 2,644 yards and 19 touchdowns this season in 10 games after throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie. He has also rushed for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Murray's Cardinals are 6-4, third place in the NFC West division.

