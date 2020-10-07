Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Wednesday it was assuming all state powers and dissolving parliament in a rift with its former allies who sought power transfer through the legislature.

Opposition groups took control of most of the government apparatus on Tuesday after storming buildings during post-election protests, but President Sooronbai Jeenbekov clung to power with the unrest risking tipping one of Russia's close allies into chaos. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Shri Navaratnam)