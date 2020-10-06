Kyrgyz protesters break into government headquarters - media

ALMATY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan broke into government and state security headquarters in the early hours of Tuesday, local news websites Akipress and 24.kg reported.

Protesters then freed former president Almazbek Atambayev and a few other former senior officials. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said he would meet on Tuesday the leaders of all parties who had taken part in Sunday's vote. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)