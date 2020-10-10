SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

KYRGYZ SECURITY FORCES DETAIN FORMER PRESIDENT ATAMBAYEV - IFAX CITES MEMBER OF ATAMBAYEV'S PARTY

10 Oct 2020 / 19:03 H.

    KYRGYZ SECURITY FORCES DETAIN FORMER PRESIDENT ATAMBAYEV - IFAX CITES MEMBER OF ATAMBAYEV'S PARTY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast