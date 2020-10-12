SEARCH
Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on international financial operations

12 Oct 2020 / 21:37 H.

    MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan will resume international financial operations using SWIFT from Tuesday, its central bank said on Monday, days after disabling cross-border money transfer systems to prevent capital flight until the political situation stabilised.

    The Central Asian nation has slid into chaos as its prime minister quit and a parliamentary election was annulled.

    Kyrgyzstan borders China and hosts both a Russian military air base and a large Canadian-owned gold mining operation. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

