Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters demanding his removal from office.

Jeenbekov's allies had dominated the Oct. 4 parliamentary election, but subsequent protests toppled the government and forced the authorities to annul it. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)