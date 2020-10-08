SEARCH
KYRGYZSTAN PRESIDENT'S PRESS SECRETARY SAYS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION IS NOT BEING DISCUSSED YET - RIA

08 Oct 2020 / 23:46 H.

