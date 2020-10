BISHKEK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's parliament named nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov prime minister in a repeat vote on Wednesday, a step towards ending a political crisis in the Central Asian nation closely allied with Russia.

Parliament had to vote on the matter again after President Jeenbekov vetoed its previous decision due to proxy voting by some MPs in the Oct. 10 session. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson)