LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday that he turned down an offer to work in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There were things on the table for me but I said to (the Biden administration) very clearly ... I need to be here now," Garcetti said during a live-streamed news conference. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tom Hogue)