LA Galaxy sign defender Oniel Fisher

The Los Angeles Galaxy signed veteran defender Oniel Fisher on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

The 29-year-old free agent has appeared in 66 MLS games (44 starts) with the Seattle Sounders (2015-17) and D.C. United (2018-20).

"We are excited to have Oniel join the LA Galaxy," general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a news release. "He is a talented defender who can play multiple positions along the backline and brings versatility and MLS experience to our defense. We look forward to him joining our club."

He tallied one goal and one assist and set career highs in games (24), starts (20) and shots (14) with D.C. United in 2018, but missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury.

Internationally, Fisher has earned 15 caps with the Jamaican national team since making his debut in 2010.

--Field Level Media