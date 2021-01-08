Jan 8 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend Friday, January 8 fixtures (CET/GMT) Celta de Vigo v Villarreal (2100/2000) Saturday, January 9 fixtures (CET/GMT) Sevilla v Real Sociedad (1400/1300) Atlético Madrid v Athletic Club (1615/1515) Granada v Barcelona (1830/1730) Osasuna v Real Madrid (2100/2000) Sunday, January 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Eibar (1400/1300) Cádiz v Deportivo Alavés (1615/1515) Elche v Getafe (1830/1730) Real Valladolid v Valencia (2100/2000) Monday, January 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Huesca v Real Betis (2100/2000) Tuesday, January 12 fixtures (CET/GMT) Granada v Osasuna (1900/1800) Atlético Madrid v Sevilla (2130/2030)