Sep 11 (OPTA) - La Liga fixtures for this weekend Friday, September 11 fixtures (CET/GMT) Granada v Athletic Club (2100/1900) Saturday, September 12 fixtures (CET/GMT) Eibar v Celta de Vigo (1600/1400) Granada v Athletic Club (1830/1630) Cádiz v Osasuna (2100/1900) Sunday, September 13 fixtures (CET/GMT) Barcelona v Elche -postponed Real Madrid v Getafe -postponed Deportivo Alavés v Real Betis (1400/1200) Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad (1600/1400) Villarreal v Huesca (1830/1630) Valencia v Levante (2100/1900) Monday, September 14 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo Alavés v Real Betis (2100/1900)