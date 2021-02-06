La Liga Results

Feb 5 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Friday (start times are CET) Deportivo Alavés (0) 1 Real Valladolid (0) 0 Saturday, February 6 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Granada (1400/1300) Huesca v Real Madrid (1615/1515) Elche v Villarreal (1830/1730) Sevilla v Getafe (2100/2000) Sunday, February 7 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Sociedad v Cádiz (1400/1300) Athletic Club v Valencia (1615/1515) Osasuna v Eibar (1830/1730) Real Betis v Barcelona (2100/2000) Monday, February 8 fixtures (CET/GMT) Atlético Madrid v Celta de Vigo (2100/2000) Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Madrid v Getafe (2100/2000)