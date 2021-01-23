La Liga Results

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Friday (start times are CET) Levante (0) 2 Real Valladolid (0) 2 Saturday, January 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Huesca v Villarreal (1400/1300) Sevilla v Cádiz (1615/1515) Real Sociedad v Real Betis (1830/1730) Deportivo Alavés v Real Madrid (2100/2000) Sunday, January 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Osasuna v Granada (1400/1300) Elche v Barcelona (1615/1515) Celta de Vigo v Eibar (1830/1730) Atlético Madrid v Valencia (2100/2000) Monday, January 25 fixtures (CET/GMT) Athletic Club v Getafe (2100/2000)