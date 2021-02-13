La Liga Results

Feb 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Friday (start times are CET) Celta de Vigo (2) 3 Elche (0) 1 Saturday, February 13 fixtures (CET/GMT) Granada v Atlético Madrid (1400/1300) Sevilla v Huesca (1615/1515) Eibar v Real Valladolid (1830/1730) Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés (2100/2000) Sunday, February 14 fixtures (CET/GMT) Getafe v Real Sociedad (1400/1300) Real Madrid v Valencia (1615/1515) Levante v Osasuna (1830/1730) Villarreal v Real Betis (2100/2000) Monday, February 15 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cádiz v Athletic Club (2100/2000) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Atlético Madrid (1900/1800)