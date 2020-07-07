La Liga Standings

Jul 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 34 23 8 3 62 21 77 2 Barcelona 34 22 7 5 78 36 73 3 Atlético 34 16 14 4 46 25 62 4 Sevilla 33 15 12 6 48 33 57 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 34 16 6 12 54 44 54 .............................................. 6 Getafe 34 14 11 9 42 31 53 .............................................. 7 Real Sociedad 34 15 6 13 51 43 51 .............................................. 8 Athletic Club 34 12 12 10 38 29 48 9 Valencia 34 12 11 11 43 50 47 10 Granada 34 13 8 13 42 40 47 11 Osasuna 34 11 12 11 40 47 45 12 Levante 34 12 7 15 42 47 43 13 Valladolid 34 8 15 11 28 37 39 14 Betis 34 9 11 14 44 55 38 15 Alavés 34 9 8 17 32 51 35 16 Eibar 33 9 8 16 34 50 35 17 Celta Vigo 34 7 14 13 33 43 35 18 Mallorca 34 8 5 21 35 59 29 .............................................. 19 Leganés 34 6 10 18 25 49 28 20 Espanyol 34 5 9 20 27 54 24 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation