La Liga Standings

Mar 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Tuesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 27 19 6 2 50 18 63 2 Barcelona 27 18 5 4 61 23 59 3 Real Madrid 27 17 6 4 46 22 57 4 Sevilla 26 16 3 7 36 20 51 .............................................. 5 Real Sociedad 27 12 9 6 43 22 45 .............................................. 6 Betis 27 13 3 11 36 41 42 .............................................. 7 Villarreal 27 9 13 5 37 30 40 .............................................. 8 Granada 27 10 6 11 33 44 36 9 Levante 27 8 11 8 36 35 35 10 Celta Vigo 27 8 10 9 34 40 34 11 Athletic Club 27 9 7 11 37 31 34 12 Valencia 27 7 9 11 32 37 30 13 Osasuna 27 7 8 12 23 35 29 14 Cádiz 27 7 8 12 23 42 29 15 Getafe 27 7 7 13 21 32 28 16 Valladolid 27 5 11 11 25 37 26 17 Elche 26 5 9 12 24 39 24 18 Alavés 27 5 8 14 23 43 23 .............................................. 19 Eibar 27 4 10 13 21 32 22 20 Huesca 27 3 11 13 26 44 20 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation