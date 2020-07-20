La Liga Standings

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 37 26 8 3 68 23 86 2 Barcelona 38 25 7 6 86 38 82 3 Atlético 37 18 15 4 50 26 69 4 Sevilla 37 18 13 6 53 34 67 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 38 18 6 14 63 49 60 .............................................. 6 Real Sociedad 37 16 7 14 55 47 55 .............................................. 7 Getafe 37 14 12 11 43 36 54 .............................................. 8 Valencia 37 14 11 12 46 52 53 9 Granada 37 15 8 14 48 45 53 10 Athletic Club 37 13 12 12 41 34 51 11 Osasuna 37 13 12 12 44 52 51 12 Levante 37 13 7 17 46 53 46 13 Valladolid 38 9 15 14 32 43 42 14 Eibar 38 11 9 18 39 56 42 15 Betis 38 10 11 17 48 60 41 16 Alavés 38 10 9 19 34 59 39 17 Celta Vigo 37 7 15 15 37 49 36 18 Leganés 37 8 11 18 28 49 35 .............................................. 19 Mallorca 37 9 5 23 38 63 32 20 Espanyol 37 5 9 23 27 58 24 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation